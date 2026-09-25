JSW One Platforms Eyes ₹3,054 Crore IPO, Fresh Issue Of ₹1,300 Crore Planned

New Delhi: JSW One Platforms Ltd, a technology-enabled business-to-business platform catering to manufacturing and construction sectors, has filed draft papers with market regulator SEBI to raise up to ₹3,054 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).

Fresh Issue And OFS

According to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), the IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to ₹1,300 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) aggregating up to ₹1,754.01 crore.

Shares under the OFS will be sold by existing shareholders JSW Steel Ltd, JSW Cement Ltd and Mitsui & Co Ltd.

Where Will The Money Go?

Of the fresh issue proceeds, JSW One Platforms plans to invest ₹125 crore in JSW One Distribution Ltd for marketing and brand-building activities.

Another ₹500 crore will be infused into JSW One Finance Ltd to strengthen its capital base, while up to ₹350 crore has been earmarked for technology and platform development. The balance will fund general corporate purposes.

Nearly 96,000 Customers

JSW One Platforms connects MSMEs with sellers of manufacturing and construction materials. Its services span commerce, embedded financing, logistics, processing and customisation, alongside private brands.

As of June 30, 2026, the platform had 95,611 registered customers, 1,713 sellers and 165 cumulative brands. Its network covered 6,963 serviceable pin codes and was supported by 81 logistics partners.

Revenue Jumps Nearly 45 percent

Revenue from operations climbed 44.93 per cent to ₹5,743.39 crore in FY26 from ₹3,962.81 crore in FY25.

Gross merchandise value rose to ₹18,596.91 crore from ₹12,564.84 crore during the same period.

For the June 2026 quarter, revenue stood at ₹1,642.45 crore, while profit after tax was ₹14.21 crore. GMV reached ₹5,949.73 crore.

India's B2B trade market is estimated at about $2 trillion, according to the 1Lattice Industry Report, while digital penetration in manufacturing and construction B2B commerce was around 3 per cent in FY26E.