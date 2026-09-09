 NSE IPO May Lose Some Heft, Offer Size Could Shrink To ₹25,000-27,000 Crore As Investors Trim OFS
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NSE IPO May Lose Some Heft, Offer Size Could Shrink To ₹25,000-27,000 Crore As Investors Trim OFS

NSE's IPO could shrink to ₹25,000-27,000 crore as some shareholders trim their OFS plans, with the price band likely at ₹1,700-1,785 and listing eyed for September 25.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 09, 2026, 03:09 PM IST
NSE IPO May Lose Some Heft, Offer Size Could Shrink To ₹25,000-27,000 Crore As Investors Trim OFS
National Stock Exchange |

New Delhi: The much-awaited National Stock Exchange (NSE) IPO could be smaller than initially planned, with some shareholders reportedly deciding to reduce their stake sale through the Offer for Sale (OFS) route.

The OFS could now comprise 5.2%-5.5% of NSE's equity, compared with the earlier proposal of 6%, people familiar with the development said.

As a result, the NSE IPO size could fall to ₹25,000-27,000 crore, from the earlier estimate of around ₹30,000 crore.

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Some NSE shareholders are understood to have pulled back from the OFS in hopes of securing better valuations by selling their holdings later.

The IPO is entirely an OFS, meaning NSE will not receive any proceeds from the issue. Funds raised will go directly to selling shareholders.

NSE IPO Price Band May Be Lower

The NSE IPO price band is expected to be around ₹1,700-1,785 per share, lower than an earlier estimate of about ₹2,000.

The pricing is reportedly being structured to encourage greater retail investor participation.

The IPO is likely to open on September 18 and close on September 22, with NSE shares expected to list on September 25. The exchange is reportedly targeting a listing before Pitru Paksha begins on September 26.

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NSE had initially proposed an OFS of up to 14.89 crore shares, representing around 6% of its paid-up capital.

Major selling shareholders include State Bank of India, MS Strategic (Mauritius), Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Bank of Baroda and several state-owned insurance companies.

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