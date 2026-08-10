Hyundai Motor India Targets 2 Million Connected Car Sales By 2030, Eyes 1 Million By 2027 |

New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) on Monday announced that it is targeting 2 million cumulative connected car sales by 2030, while it has over 0.8 million connected cars on Indian roads.

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By 2027, the automobile company is targeting a goal of 1 million connected car sales.

Strong customer adoption of Hyundai Bluelink, HMIL’s AI-powered connected car technology platform will help the company achieve the target, the statement from Hyundai Motor India said.

Building on its strong portfolio, HMIL aims to cross the milestone of 2 million connected car sales in 2030, the statement added.

Bluelink offers more than 70 features across safety, security and convenience including remote vehicle monitoring, vehicle health diagnostics, location tracking, trip history, remote commands, in-car payment powered by Hyundai Pay, Digital Key, Digital Passport, Remote Immobilizer and Home-to-Car Connectivity.

Bluelink also supports over 450 AI-powered voice commands across five languages, the company said.

HMIL said its upcoming mass‑market electric SUV will include next‑generation connected car technology as standard across all variants.

"It marks an important step in strengthening the convergence of connected and electric mobility while delivering future-ready ownership experiences for customers,” said Tarun Garg, MD & CEO, HMIL.

“The growing adoption of connected vehicles reflects the evolving expectations of customers and the increasing role of technology in shaping mobility," Garg added.

The Bluelink was launched on the Hyundai VENUE in 2019, and then it added over‑the‑air map updates in 2020 and introduced next‑generation AVNT connected technology in 2022.

It launched the Connected Car Navigation Cockpit with controller OTA update capability in 2025, marking a significant step in HMIL's Software Defined Vehicle (SDV) roadmap for India.

Bluelink has assisted over 0.5 million motorists through SOS and roadside assistance services, supporting around 15,000 crash notification interventions and aiding law-enforcement agencies in vehicle tracing and recovery efforts, the statement noted.

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