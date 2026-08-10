Meta Must Follow Indian Law, Not Just Global Policies: Govt Sources

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The government reportedly clarified that Meta's platforms must operate in compliance with Indian laws and regulations, stressing that recent discussions with the social media giant were aimed at ensuring its policies and content moderation practices are aligned with the country's legal framework rather than merely following the company's global standards.

Government sources said it would be factually incorrect to suggest that authorities had directed Meta to completely overhaul its recommendation algorithms.

Instead, the focus of ongoing engagements has been to ensure that the company's content policies, enforcement mechanisms and platform governance adequately reflect Indian legal requirements.

According to sources, one of the key concerns raised by the government relates to the limited understanding of India's cultural and linguistic diversity among teams based outside the country.

Officials said Meta needs stronger local expertise, including better understanding of Indian languages and cultural nuances, to improve the effectiveness and accuracy of content moderation decisions.

The government also adopted a firm stance on Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), reiterating that there can be no tolerance for such content on digital platforms.

Sources said the presence of CSAM constitutes a serious violation of applicable rules and that Meta is expected to implement stronger and more proactive safeguards to detect and remove such material.

Officials emphasised that concrete action, rather than assurances, will be required in this regard.

Deepfake content also figured prominently in the discussions. Government sources said content published from authorised or verified accounts should not be wrongly classified as deepfakes through automated systems.

Given the sensitivity of such cases, officials advocated a "human-in-the-loop" review process to ensure that content is properly examined before any removal decision is taken.

The government further raised concerns about synthetically generated content that reappears on the platform even after being identified and removed as a deepfake.

Sources said Meta has been asked to explain the measures it is taking to prevent the recurrence and redistribution of such content following its removal.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)