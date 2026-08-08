Govt-Meta Talks: Social Media Giant Details Plan To Tackle Deepfakes, CSAM And Unlabelled AI Content

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After two days of intensive questioning, the government on Friday held technical discussions with Meta over concerns related to deepfakes, child sexual abuse material (CSAM), bot accounts and unlabelled AI-generated content on its platforms.

According to a PTI report, sources said Meta explained how its systems operate and outlined measures it intends to implement to address the government’s concerns. Officials have asked the company to take specific corrective steps and report on their effectiveness, with regular follow-ups planned.

Government Seeks Stronger Content Moderation

One of the key concerns was the continued circulation and rapid spread of harmful AI-generated material even after it has been flagged. Officials also questioned why synthetic videos without appropriate labels remain accessible despite information technology rules requiring such content to be identified.

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The government called for greater human intervention in content moderation, particularly better understanding of Indian languages, cultural contexts and local nuances.

Officials emphasised that the objective of the exercise was not censorship but ensuring that Meta fulfils its obligations under Indian law.

Another meeting is expected next week as the government continues to monitor the company’s response.

Meta Faces Scrutiny Over Modi Post, Platform Safeguards

The technical meeting followed two days of discussions involving IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, IT Secretary S Krishnan and Meta’s global team led by global affairs head Joel Kaplan.

The company was questioned about recommendation algorithms, safeguards for prominent and verified accounts, algorithmic bias and compliance with Indian regulations.

Meta had earlier apologised for temporarily restricting a Facebook post by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, attributing the action to an error involving its AI-powered automated moderation systems. The post, originally shared on Instagram and subsequently posted on Facebook, was later restored.

The government also questioned Meta over whether payments were accepted to promote content capable of triggering public disorder. Officials cited Section 79 of the Information Technology Act and warned that failure to meet intermediary obligations could jeopardise the company’s safe-harbour protection.

The government had also issued Meta a notice over alleged CSAM appearing in paid Instagram advertisements.

Sources said Meta acknowledged serious concerns and assured officials that it was working to address them. The government has made it clear that sustained improvements will be required across content moderation, AI-generated material, child safety and legal compliance.