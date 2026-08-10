Indian Govt May Expand Territorial Army Role To Include AI Experts: Report | File Pic

Talks are reportedly underway within the defence ministry on a substantial widening of the Territorial Army's charter to accommodate specialists working in emerging technology fields, particularly artificial intelligence (AI).

Ministry weighs wider role for reserve force

A recent high-level meeting within the ministry took up the proposal, which is aimed at drawing technical expertise into the Territorial Army, the volunteer reserve force whose members hold on to their regular civilian jobs even as they serve, according to ET.

The scope being considered extends beyond AI to specialists in information warfare and cybersecurity. Among the options being weighed are bringing in such personnel directly at junior ranks, and offering honorary commissions to those with relevant technical backgrounds.

Work toward this shift has already begun in some form. A Territorial Army Innovation Cell was set up in October 2024 to tap into AI, drone and cybersecurity capabilities, and it currently runs a yearly hackathon along with internship opportunities that place participants inside military technical units.

The report added that a hackathon at the national level is due next month, with tracks covering bug hunting, the design of AI-based security systems meant to strengthen the country's cyber-defence capacity, and digital content creation.

The Territorial Army today numbers roughly 44,400 personnel spread across 59 units nationwide, encompassing infantry battalions and engineering formations. It also runs ecological task forces focused on environmental protection and climate action.