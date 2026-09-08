Bank Of Baroda To Sell 76.90 Lakh NSE Shares, Offers 35% Holding In IPO

Bank of Baroda plans to sell 76.90 lakh NSE shares. |

New Delhi: Bank of Baroda plans to sell up to 76,90,375 shares of the National Stock Exchange of India through its proposed initial public offering.

The divestment represents 35 percent of the NSE shares held by the public-sector lender. The transaction will be conducted through the offer-for-sale route and remains subject to regulatory approvals, the bank said in an exchange filing.

Shares Moved To Escrow

For the sale, Bank of Baroda transferred the NSE equity shares to an escrow account on September 8, 2026.

NSE has indicated that the sale process is expected to be completed by the end of September 2026. Bank of Baroda will receive the consideration after the offer-for-sale process is completed.

The filing did not disclose the proposed IPO price, the expected value of the stake sale or the final number of shares that would be sold. The actual consideration will depend on the pricing and completion of the offering.

Dividend Income Disclosed

Bank of Baroda said it received dividend income of ₹76.90 crore from NSE during the financial year 2025-26. The disclosure underlined the income contribution from the lender’s investment in the stock exchange before divestment.

The bank clarified that the transaction would not qualify as a related-party transaction. It also said the proposed sale was not being undertaken under a scheme of arrangement.

NSE Listing Moves Ahead

The announcement marks another step towards NSE’s long-awaited stock-market debut, with Bank of Baroda joining the selling shareholders in the proposed public issue.

Since the offering is structured as an offer for sale, the shares will be sold by existing shareholders and the proceeds attributable to Bank of Baroda will go to the lender rather than NSE.

The transaction will reduce Bank of Baroda’s holding in NSE while allowing it to monetise part of its investment. Further details, including the issue price, opening dates and final proceeds, are expected as the IPO process advances and regulatory formalities are completed.

Disclaimer: This article is based on Bank of Baroda’s exchange filing and is intended solely for informational purposes, not investment advice.