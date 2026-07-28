Bank of Baroda Data Leak Linked To Employee Email Breach; Core Systems Safe

Bank of Baroda has said that a reported data leak incident was linked to the compromise of a single employee’s email account and that its core banking systems remained unaffected.

The clarification came after reports claimed that a large volume of customer data, including Aadhaar details, had allegedly been leaked on the darknet.

The public sector lender said the incident involved unauthorised access to certain data through the compromised email account. It added that its information security systems detected the issue quickly and immediate containment measures were taken.

“The bank's core banking systems were not accessed and continue to remain secure,” Bank of Baroda said, adding that it has strong cybersecurity protocols in place to protect customer information.

The bank has initiated a detailed forensic investigation into the incident and is coordinating with relevant authorities as required under regulatory guidelines.

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It reiterated its commitment to maintaining data security standards and protecting customer interests.

The issue surfaced after posts on social media platform X claimed that Bank of Baroda had suffered a cyberattack.

The posts alleged that nearly one terabyte of information, including sensitive customer details such as Aadhaar data, had been accessed without authorisation.

Following these claims, cybersecurity platforms reported that a dataset allegedly connected to the breach had appeared online. However, the bank has not confirmed the extent or nature of the data involved and said investigations are still underway.

According to reports, Bank of Baroda has also informed its cyber insurance provider about the incident. The lender has submitted a notice of loss to National Insurance, the lead insurer under its cyber insurance programme.

The insurance coverage is reportedly around ₹750 crore, while the loss limit under the policy is estimated at about ₹300 crore.

The claim notification allows insurers to begin assessing the situation, though any final payout will depend on factors such as the actual financial impact, regulatory action, operational disruption and possible third-party liabilities.

Bank of Baroda’s cyber insurance programme reportedly carries an annual premium of around ₹6 crore and involves multiple domestic insurers and reinsurers. National Insurance is responsible for coordinating the claim process.

The bank said its investigation and corrective measures are continuing to ensure customer data remains protected and future risks are addressed.