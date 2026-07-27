Bank of Baroda Faces Alleged 1TB Data Leak, Probe Underway As Sensitive Customer Information Reportedly Appears Online

Bank of Baroda (File Image) |

New Delhi: Bank of Baroda is investigating claims that its systems were hacked after a threat actor allegedly released around 1TB of sensitive data on the dark web.

The leaked information is said to include customer and corporate banking records, Aadhaar numbers, names, account details, loan information and other internal documents.

The bank has not yet confirmed whether the leaked data is genuine. There has also been no official statement from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) or the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In).

Large Amount of Data Reportedly Exposed

According to reports, the data allegedly includes savings and current account records, loan details, NetBanking user information, NRI and corporate banking records, customer support documents, and branch and ATM-related information.

🚨 BREAKING: Alleged Bank of Baroda Data Breach Under Investigation



• A report claimed Bank of Baroda allegedly suffered a major data breach, with a threat actor claiming to have leaked nearly 1TB of data on the dark web.



• The alleged leak includes Aadhaar details, customer… — BigBreakingWire (@BigBreakingWire) July 27, 2026

Sample documents linked to the alleged breach were shared online. Cybersecurity experts who reviewed some of the files said they appeared to contain internal bank records along with customer-related information from multiple branches across India.

The documents reportedly include branch audit reports, loan appraisal papers, internal communications, vigilance records, bobWorld audit reports and customer application forms.

Hacking Group Suspected

Cybersecurity researcher Srikanth Lakshmanan described the incident as a major cyber security concern.

He said the breach was first noticed on July 25 through a dark web monitoring platform. According to him, a relatively new hacking group known as TripleX may be behind the attack.

The same group was reportedly linked to a cyberattack on Indonesia's state-owned PT Bank Negara Indonesia earlier this year, where around 2TB of data was allegedly stolen.

Growing Cybersecurity Concerns

The reported incident comes at a time when banks are facing increasing cyber threats.

Although there has been no recent confirmed breach of Bank of Baroda's internal systems, a third-party cloud database exposed more than 273,000 Indian banking records in September 2025. Around 6,000 of those records were linked to Bank of Baroda, according to cybersecurity firm UpGuard.

The authenticity and scale of the latest alleged leak are still under investigation, and customers are awaiting an official response from the bank.