Bank Of Baroda Holds Marginal Cost Of Funds Based Lending Rate Steady Across All Tenors, Effective July 12

Bank of Baroda has kept its Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR) unchanged across all tenors. |

Mumbai: Bank of Baroda announced on Friday that it has reviewed its Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR), choosing to maintain existing rates across all tenors. The revised rates will be effective from 12 July 2026.

Unchanged Lending Rates

For overnight loans, the MCLR remains at 7.85 percent. The one-month MCLR also stands unchanged at 7.95 percent.

Read Also Bank of Baroda Raises MCLR By 5 Basis Points, Borrowing Costs Set To Increase From June 12

Mid-Term Loan Rates

The three-month MCLR will continue at 8.20 percent. Similarly, the six-month MCLR has been retained at 8.50 percent.

Long-Term Lending

For one-year loans, the MCLR will remain at 8.75 percent. The bank decided to keep these rates stable following its review.

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