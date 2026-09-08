Pitru Paksha 2026: Railways Announces 12 Special Train Services From Rani Kamlapati And Jabalpur To Gaya; Check Dates, Timings And Stops

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Railways has announced 12 Pitru Paksha special train services connecting Madhya Pradesh with Gaya in Bihar to manage the expected rush of pilgrims.

The West Central Railway (WCR) will operate the special trains on the Rani Kamlapati–Gaya–Rani Kamlapati and Jabalpur–Gaya–Jabalpur routes. The trains will have AC, sleeper and general-class coaches.

Every year, thousands of devotees travel to Gaya during Pitru Paksha to perform pind daan and tarpan for their ancestors.

Rani Kamlapati - Gaya Special

Train number 01661, the Rani Kamlapati–Gaya special train, will leave Rani Kamlapati station at 3.20 pm on September 27, October 2 and October 7, 2026. It will reach Gaya at 2.30 pm the following day.

On the return journey, train number 01662, the Gaya–Rani Kamlapati special, will leave Gaya at 3.30 pm on September 30, October 5 and October 10. It will arrive at Rani Kamlapati at 4.15 pm the following day.

The Pitru Paksha special train will stop at Narmadapuram, Itarsi, Pipariya, Narsinghpur, Jabalpur, Sihora Road, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Mirzapur, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction, Bhabua Road, Sasaram, Dehri-on-Sone and Anugrah Narayan Road.

Jabalpur - Gaya Special

Train number 01701, the Jabalpur–Gaya special train, will depart from Jabalpur at 9.25 pm on September 29, October 4 and October 9. It will reach Gaya at 2.30 pm the following day.

For the return journey, train number 01702, the Gaya–Jabalpur special, will leave Gaya at 3.30 pm on September 28, October 3 and October 8. It will reach Jabalpur at 8.10 am the following day.

The train will stop at Sihora Road, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Mirzapur, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction, Bhabua Road, Sasaram, Dehri-on-Sone and Anugrah Narayan Road.

Read Also Operation Of 3-Trip Special Train Between Rani Kamlapati And Gaya For Pitru Paksha

Trains To Manage Rush

West Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Madhur Verma said a large number of pilgrims travel to Gaya every year during Pitru Paksha to perform pind daan and tarpan. This puts heavy pressure on regular trains.

He said the Gaya special trains had been introduced to make travel easier and manage the additional passenger rush. The Railways has urged passengers to use the special services.