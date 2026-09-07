Operation Of 3-Trip Special Train Between Rani Kamlapati And Gaya For Pitru Paksha

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In view of the increased number of passengers and the extra rush during Pitru Paksha, the railway administration has decided to operate the Rani Kamlapati–Gaya–Rani Kamlapati Special Train (Train No. 01661/01662) for the convenience of travelers. This special train will make three trips from Rani Kamlapati and three trips from Gaya. The details are as follows:

Train No. 01661 Rani Kamlapati–Gaya Special will depart from Rani Kamlapati station on September 27, 2026 (Sunday), October 2, 2026 (Friday), and October 7, 2026 (Wednesday). Departing from Rani Kamlapati at 15:20 hrs, the train will arrive at Narmadapuram (within the division) at 16:34 hrs and Itarsi station at 17:05 hrs, finally reaching the destination station, Gaya, at 14:30 hrs the next day.

Similarly, on the return journey, Train No. 01662 Gaya–Rani Kamlapati Special will depart from Gaya station on September 30, 2026 (Wednesday), October 5, 2026 (Monday), and October 10, 2026 (Saturday). Departing from Gaya at 15:30 hrs and halting at intermediate stations, the train will arrive at Itarsi (within the division) at 14:05 hrs and Narmadapuram at 14:43 hrs the next day, reaching Rani Kamlapati station at 16:15 hrs.

Coach Composition: This special train will consist of a total of 24 coaches, including 02 SLR/D coaches, 04 General Class coaches, 12 Sleeper Class coaches, 04 AC 3-Tier coaches, and 02 AC 2-Tier coaches. Stoppages: Narmadapuram, Itarsi, Pipariya, Narsinghpur, Jabalpur, Sihora Road, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Mirzapur, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction, Bhabua Road, Sasaram, Dehri-on-Sone, and Anugrah Narayan Road.

Senior DCM Saurabh Kataria stated that this special train is being operated to cater to the additional passenger rush during Pitru Paksha.