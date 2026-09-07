From Bhopal To Harvard: Doctor Couple’s Sickle Cell Initiative Earns International Recognition | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The work of homeopathic doctors Professor Nisanth Nambison and Dr Smita Nambison from Bhopal has earned international recognition in Curved Air: A Biography of Sickle Cell Anaemia, published by Harvard University Press.

Authored by molecular geneticist Kevin Davies, the book highlights the couple's efforts among tribal communities in Chhindwara, where they screened nearly 25,000 people for sickle cell disease in 2018.

Their initiative sought to overcome challenges such as low literacy, limited healthcare access and stigma surrounding genetic disorders.

To simplify genetic counselling, Dr Nambison developed the GIPCI Card, a colour-coded, punch-hole tool that translates complex Mendelian genetics into easy-to-understand visual probabilities.

Linked to a mobile application and central database, the system helps prospective couples understand genetic risks and make informed decisions.

The book's recognition has brought international attention to their grassroots approach combining screening, counselling and technology.

“We had a very deep desire to bring change in the lives of these poor people,” Nambison tells Davies in the book.