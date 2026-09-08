Hyderabad–Gorakhpur Express To Take MP Route Via Itarsi, Jabalpur Amid Jhansi Track Work |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Keeping passenger convenience and operational requirements in mind, it has been decided to operate Train No. 07075/07076 Hyderabad–Gorakhpur–Hyderabad Express (regular Train No. 22075/22076 Charlapalli–Gorakhpur–Charlapalli Express) on a diverted route instead of the previously announced cancellation.

The change has been made due to the construction of a ballast-less track on Platform No. 01 at Veerangana Lakshmibai Jhansi Station.

Train No. 07075 Hyderabad–Gorakhpur Express (regular Train No. 22075 Charlapalli–Gorakhpur Express) will operate to Gorakhpur via the Itarsi–Jabalpur–Ohan–Harpalpur–Kanpur Central route during its scheduled trips from November 20, 2026, to December 25, 2026.

Similarly, Train No. 07076 Gorakhpur–Hyderabad Express (regular Train No. 22076 Gorakhpur–Charlapalli Express) will operate towards Hyderabad via the Kanpur Central–Harpalpur–Ohan–Jabalpur–Itarsi route from November 22, 2026, to December 27, 2026.

The Railways has decided to convert the Rani Kamlapati–Agartala Weekly Special into a regular weekly express to meet rising passenger demand and improve connectivity with Northeast India.

Train No. 11665 will run from Rani Kamlapati every Thursday from October 22, 2026, while Train No. 11666 will run from Agartala every Sunday from October 25.

The train will connect Madhya Pradesh with Tripura and several major cities across the route. It will have 22 coaches, including 8 Sleeper, 2 Second AC, 5 Third AC, 1 Third AC Economy, 4 General Class and 2 Generator Car coaches.