JSW Energy Reports Q1 FY27 Profit Of ₹470.97 Crore, Total Income Up 0.47%

Mumbai: JSW Energy Ltd on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit after tax of ₹470.97 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. This marks a decrease of 37% compared to ₹743.12 crore in the same period last year. Total consolidated income for the quarter grew marginally by 0.47% to ₹5,436.57 crore from ₹5,411.24 crore year-on-year.

Quarterly Financials

Consolidated revenue from operations for Q1 FY27 stood at ₹5,207.13 crore, slightly up from ₹5,143.37 crore reported in Q1 FY26. Total consolidated expenses for the quarter increased to ₹4,742.90 crore from ₹4,398.82 crore in the year-ago period.

EPS Performance

Consolidated basic earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 was ₹2.64, down from ₹4.26 in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Diluted EPS also decreased to ₹2.57 from ₹4.25 year-on-year.

Capacity Expansion

During the quarter, JSW Energy added 1,081 MW of operational capacity, bringing its total capacity to 14,535 MW. This included 931 MW of organic additions and the full commissioning of the 150 MW Tidong Hydro project ahead of schedule.

Strategic Developments

The company monetised part of its stake in JSW Steel, realising gross proceeds of ₹3,150 crore. It also raised ₹4,000 crore through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) to accelerate growth and reduce net leverage.

Acquisitions and Joint Ventures

JSW Energy entered a definitive agreement to acquire 100% equity in Maruti Clean Coal & Power Limited for an enterprise value of ₹1,410 crore. The company also increased its stake in Toshiba JSW Power Systems JV to 10.7% from 2.4%.

Operational Highlights

Power sales decreased by 5% year-on-year to 12.868 BUs. Thermal generation was down 6% to 8.0 BUs, while renewable energy generation decreased by 3% to 4.8 BUs, mainly due to lower generation at hydro plants.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.