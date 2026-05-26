JSW Energy Raises ₹4,000 Crore Through QIP, Attracts Major Global & Domestic Investors

JSW Energy has successfully raised Rupees 4,000 crore through a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP). |

Mumbai: JSW Energy Ltd has successfully completed its Rupees 4,000 crore Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), attracting participation from several leading domestic and global investors. The company described the response as a reflection of strong institutional confidence in India’s long-term power sector growth story and JSW Energy’s position as an integrated energy platform.

The company allotted 7,61,90,476 equity shares at an issue price of Rupees 525 per share, including a premium of Rupees 515 per share. The issue price also included a discount of Rupees 9.05 per share to the floor price determined under SEBI regulations. According to the company’s filing, the QIP marked only the second equity raise by JSW Energy since its listing in 2010. The company said the issue witnessed participation from domestic mutual funds such as SBI Mutual Fund and global institutional investors, including GQG Partners and BlackRock, along with leading insurance companies.

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Funds To Strengthen Balance Sheet

JSW Energy stated that the proceeds from the QIP, combined with liquidity generated through recent promoter preferential allotments and monetisation of JSW Steel shares, would further strengthen the company’s financial position. The company said the transactions would help reduce net leverage and improve liquidity, enabling it to pursue expansion plans and execute projects more efficiently. JSW Energy added that the stronger balance sheet would allow the company to focus on long-term growth opportunities while maintaining financial discipline.

Sharad Mahendra, Joint Managing Director and CEO of JSW Energy, said the capital raise reflects investor confidence in the company’s strategy and India’s growing power sector opportunities. He added that the company is well-positioned to pursue its “Strategy 3.0” growth roadmap across renewable energy, thermal power, and energy storage platforms.

Focus On Renewable Energy

Prabhakaran Chandrasekaran, Chief Financial Officer of JSW Energy, said the QIP would help the company maintain a financially prudent growth strategy while reducing leverage and improving profitability.

The company currently has a total locked-in generation capacity of 32.1 GW, including operational, under-construction, and pipeline projects across thermal, hydro, and renewable energy segments. JSW Energy also has 29.6 GWh of locked-in energy storage capacity comprising pumped hydro and battery energy storage systems. JSW Energy aims to achieve 30 GW of generation capacity and 40 GWh of energy storage capacity by 2030 while targeting carbon neutrality by 2050.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the information provided in JSW Energy Ltd’s official filing and media release and has not been independently verified.