JSW Energy Completes ₹700.10 Crore Acquisition Of RCRIPL Under Insolvency Resolution In March 2026

JSW Energy Limited has completed the acquisition of Raigarh Champa Rail Infrastructure Private Limited (RCRIPL) on March 26, 2026. |

Mumbai: JSW Energy has tightened its grip on critical infrastructure supporting its power operations, closing a strategic acquisition that directly strengthens supply chain reliability for its thermal power assets.

JSW Energy has acquired 100 percent equity in RCRIPL following the implementation of a resolution plan approved by the National Company Law Tribunal on January 21, 2026. With the transaction now complete, RCRIPL becomes a wholly-owned subsidiary, giving the company direct control over railway infrastructure linked to its power operations.

RCRIPL provides railway infrastructure services to JSW Mahanadi Power Company Limited, which operates a 3,600 MW thermal power plant in Chhattisgarh. Of this, 1,800 MW is operational while the remaining 1,800 MW is under construction. By bringing RCRIPL in-house, JSW Energy ensures seamless logistics support for the entire capacity.

The acquisition is designed to eliminate dependency risks tied to third-party infrastructure. Management highlighted that owning RCRIPL improves efficiency and reliability in handling coal and other inputs critical for power generation. The move also aligns with the company’s earlier acquisition of the power plant asset, creating an integrated operational structure.

The transaction was executed under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, with a total consideration of INR 700.10 Crores. The payment structure includes cash outflow by JSW Energy and issuance of non-convertible debentures by RCRIPL to financial creditors. The company confirmed the deal was conducted at arm’s length.

JSW Energy Company Secretary Monica Chopra confirmed the completion of the acquisition as part of regulatory disclosure requirements. With this acquisition, JSW Energy consolidates control over key infrastructure assets, positioning itself to improve efficiency and reduce operational risks across its growing power generation portfolio.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s regulatory filing and press release dated March 26, 2026, without independent verification or external inputs.