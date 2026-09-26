Virat Kohli-Shubman Gill Fight? Viral Video Of Duo Going Face-To-Face Sparks Buzz Ahead Of IND vs WI 1st ODI

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A video of Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill going face-to-face during India’s practice session ahead of the first ODI against West Indies has gone viral on social media. The interaction has led to speculation among fans, with some wondering whether the two Indian stars were involved in a heated argument during training.

In the footage, Kohli and Gill can be seen getting close to each other and having an animated conversation on the field. Their body language has caught the attention of fans, who were quick to interpret the exchange as a possible disagreement. However, the video itself does not establish that there was any serious argument between the two players.

The interaction appears to have taken place in the middle of India's preparations for the series opener, where discussions over field placements, tactics and other aspects of training are routine. With Gill leading India in the ODI series and Kohli returning to the format, the experienced batter has also been involved in the team's preparations ahead of the opening game.

India are set to face West Indies in the first ODI on September 27, with the spotlight firmly on Gill as he leads the side and on Kohli following his return to ODI cricket. While the viral clip has certainly grabbed attention online, there is currently no confirmed indication of a serious dispute between the two Indian batters.