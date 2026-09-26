'Simply Wearing A T-Shirt Is Not Enough: FDA Chief Tukaram Mundhe's REACTS To Preity Zinta's Viral 'Team Tukaram Mundhe' Tee

Preity Zinta had recently joined the growing list of celebrities hailing Maharashtra’s food-safety enforcement drive, and her public show of support has now received a response from FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe himself. The actress recently stepped out in a black T-shirt carrying the words “Team Tukaram Mundhe” and praised the officer’s work, creating buzz online.

Tukaram Mundhe reacts to Preity Zinta’s message of support

Mundhe has now reacted to the viral moment and clarified that he has not had a personal conversation with the actor. “No, I haven't spoken to her personally, nor have we talked over the phone. But I am grateful that she mentioned Team Tukaram Mundhe,” he told PTI.

While acknowledging Preity’s gesture and support from others, Mundhe stressed that awareness needs to translate into participation.

“I feel that people with good intentions exist at every level and in every sector of society. A team should be formed around these good causes; good ideas, thoughts and actions should be promoted,” he said.

He also made it clear that simply showing support is not what he considers sufficient. “Simply wearing a T-shirt with 'Team Tukaram Mundhe' is not enough. Merely displaying the title won't suffice; the actual work must be done, and the right mindset must be adopted.”

Who is Tukaram Mundhe?

For the unversed, Tukaram Mundhe is the current Commissioner of Maharashtra’s Food and Drug Administration. The state FDA’s official website lists him as Commissioner, Food and Drug Administration, Maharashtra. The department oversees regulatory work covering food, medicines and cosmetics in the state.

The FDA describes itself as Maharashtra’s principal regulatory authority for the safety, quality and compliance of food products, medicines and cosmetics. Its food administration works under the Food Safety and Standards Act and related regulations.

Mundhe has recently become a prominent name in Mumbai’s food-safety discussions amid inspections and enforcement actions involving food businesses. The FDA’s regulatory responsibilities include inspections, sampling and action against food businesses that do not comply with applicable food-safety requirements.

His public profile around the drive has also spilled into Bollywood conversations. Twinkle Khanna referenced Mundhe’s food-safety campaign in her Mrs Funnybones column, while Salman Khan reportedly invoked his name while joking about maintaining standards at a friend’s Mumbai café.