FPJ Quick Take At 12 PM: 'Microsoft Down Globally, Nvidia Workers Demand Jensen Huang's Return'; Your Daily Noon Guide To Top News Headlines

Stay informed without the overload. Every noon, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily noon guide:

1. Who Are Nvidia's Two Other Co-Founders & Where Are They Now? One Stayed, The Other Walked Away From A Billion-Dollar Fortune

As Jensen Huang exits, a look at Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, the two men who started the company with him at a Denny's table in 1993. (Read more...)

2. 'What Exactly Is The Police Doing?': Maharashtra Minister Sanjay Shirsat Questions Law & Order After Attempted Attack On His Residence In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Maharashtra Minister Sanjay Shirsat questioned public safety after three allegedly drunk youths caused a disturbance outside his Sambhajinagar home and reportedly threw bottles towards it. (Read more...)

3. 'Will Never Leave Congress': Sam Pitroda Rules Out Switching Sides, Defends Diwali Exchange With PM Modi

In an interview, the Indian Overseas Congress chief described Modi as a personal friend despite ideological differences, questioned the uproar over their greetings and said personal relationships should remain separate from politics. (Read more...)

4. PLI Schemes Achieve 28% Of Jobs Target, 76% Of Investment Goal: NITI Aayog Report

India's production-linked incentive schemes have achieved only 28% of their employment target, generating 8.49 lakh jobs against a goal of 30 lakh, according to NITI Aayog. (Read more...)

5. David Warner Backs Usman Khawaja's Sandpapergate Claims, Accuses Pat Cummins Of Throwing Him 'Under The Bus' | Video

David Warner has defended Usman Khawaja over his claims about Australia's 2018 Sandpapergate scandal, accusing Pat Cummins of throwing him "under the bus". (Read more...)

5. Microsoft Down: Why Are Outlook, Teams & Copilot Facing Such A Massive Outage Globally?

A server failure at Microsoft's Exchange Online service knocked out email access for hours. Microsoft says it has seen no sign of a cyberattack, and its fix was still being tested on Friday morning. (Read more...)

6. Nvidia Employees Demand Jensen Huang's Return As CEO Hours After Resignation Amid Affair Allegations

Nvidia employees are reportedly urging the board to reinstate co-founder Jensen Huang following his resignation amid allegations of extramarital affairs. (Read more...)

7. 'Sharad Pawar To Raise Vote Theft & SIR Issues Strongly In Parliament,' Says AAP MP Sanjay Singh After Meeting NCP (SP) Chief In Mumbai

AAP MP Sanjay Singh met Sharad Pawar in Mumbai on Friday and discussed alleged vote theft and the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. (Read more...)

8. IAF Spy Case: Officer Allegedly Shared Leh Fighter Jet Deployment Details, Tried Installing Spyware On 5 Phones, Chargesheet Reveals

An IAF Wing Commander arrested in an alleged espionage case was instructed by a suspected Pakistani intelligence operative to install spyware on five subordinates' devices, according to the chargesheet. (Read more...)

9. Chhath Puja Katha: From Lord Ram And Goddess Sita To Draupadi, Know The Mythological Stories Behind The Festival

According to tradition, Ram and Sita are believed to have observed a fast and offered prayers to the Sun after returning to Ayodhya. (Read more...)

10. Moushumi Chatterjee's Husband And Film Producer Jayanta Mukherjee Passes Away

Jayanta Mukherjee, film producer and husband of actress Moushumi Chatterjee, passed away on November 12, 2026. His production credits include Mazaaq, Do Ladke Dono Kadke and Biwi Aur Makan. Chatterjee featured in the lead roles in two of his films. (Read more...)

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!