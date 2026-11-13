'Sharad Pawar To Raise Vote Theft & SIR Issues Strongly In Parliament,' Says AAP MP Sanjay Singh After Meeting NCP (SP) Chief In Mumbai |

Mumbai: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Friday said NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar would strongly take up the issues of alleged vote theft and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Parliament, following a meeting between the two leaders in Mumbai.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Singh said he had primarily visited Pawar to enquire about his health. During their conversation, Pawar also sought details about the upcoming parliamentary special session and the allegations of vote theft and deletion of voters’ names in Delhi, Singh said.

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The two leaders also discussed aspects of Maharashtra politics and the results of the recent MLC elections. Singh described the interaction as a pleasant meeting and expressed hope that Pawar would recover soon and continue his political work with the same commitment.

No Discussion On NCP Factions' Merger

Asked whether the meeting involved discussions about a possible merger between the two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party led by Sharad Pawar and former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Singh said no such conversation had taken place.

“I had no discussion about that, so it would not be appropriate for me to comment. However, we certainly discussed the issue of vote theft and the SIR issue, which are currently being raised,” he said.

Referring to Pawar’s questions about the parliamentary session and its proceedings, Singh added that he expected the veteran leader to raise these concerns forcefully in Parliament.

Rules Out Pawar Joining BJP-Led Government

Asked whether Sharad Pawar could join the BJP-led government in Maharashtra, Singh described the NCP (SP) chief as a staunch opponent of the BJP and questioned the possibility of such an arrangement. “One thing I know is that he is a staunch opponent of the BJP. So, what would be the point of joining them?” he said.

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