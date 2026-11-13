'What Exactly Is The Police Doing?': Maharashtra Minister Sanjay Shirsat Questions Law & Order After Attempted Attack On His Residence In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Mumbai: Maharashtra Social Justice Minister and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat has questioned the functioning of the local police after three allegedly intoxicated youths created a disturbance outside his residence in the Golwadi area late Thursday night and allegedly hurled liquor bottles towards his bungalow.

The Satara Police arrested all three suspects following the incident. Shirsat, in a video statement released around midnight, said the episode took place between 10.30 pm and 11 pm and was captured on CCTV cameras installed at the premises.

Minister Shirsat Shares Details Of Attack

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According to the minister, the three youths initially fell from their vehicle, left the spot and later returned to the bungalow’s main gate. When security personnel confronted them, they allegedly brandished liquor bottles and threw them towards the house. Shirsat said the youths also claimed to have influential contacts, including several Officers on Special Duty (OSDs), and allegedly behaved as though nobody could take action against them.

While initial reports suggested that two security guards were injured, Shirsat later clarified that no police personnel had sustained serious injuries. One of his party workers suffered a nail scratch during the scuffle and was sent for medical treatment.

Shirsat Questions Local Police Response

Expressing dissatisfaction with the local police administration, Shirsat questioned why senior officers were unavailable when he tried to contact them after the incident. He alleged that the Police Commissioner’s phone was switched off and that no DCP or ACP reached the spot.

The minister praised the Maharashtra Director General of Police for responding to his call in the middle of the night and assuring him that appropriate action would be taken. He also said he would raise the matter with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and lodge a formal complaint against the local Police Commissioner.

Shirsat alleged that several serious crimes, including murders in broad daylight, had taken place in the city over the past 8–15 days. He also raised concerns over the alleged sale of illegal drugs and questioned the police response to such incidents.

“Leave me aside; if the house of a Guardian Minister is being attacked like this, what about the safety of ordinary citizens?” he asked, demanding that the police administration treat the situation seriously. He also called for the Police Commissioner’s transfer, claiming the officer had completed his tenure.

Second Security Scare At Minister’s Residence

This is reportedly the second security-related incident at Shirsat’s residence. In an earlier incident, a youth had allegedly reached the minister’s house carrying a knife.

The Satara Police have taken the three suspects into custody and are questioning them. The process of registering a formal FIR was underway late Thursday night. Shirsat is expected to address a press conference to share further details about the incident and the functioning of the local police force.

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