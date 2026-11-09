Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Sanjay Shirsat Celebrates Diwali With Drought-Hit Farmers | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: To extend support to farming families facing the hardships of drought and reassure them that they are not alone during the festive season, State Social Justice Minister and Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat visited Shivgad Tanda on Sunday. He celebrated Diwali with farmers' families and distributed sweets, gifts and essential food supplies among them.

Following an appeal by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Diwali is being celebrated this year in villages alongside farmers. Further, in response to an appeal by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, essential food supplies are being distributed to drought-affected families as a Diwali gift.

During his visit, Shirsat met farming families in Shivgad Tanda, located in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar taluka, who are facing difficulties due to drought. He also visited the home of farmer Rangnath Nana Navgire, where he celebrated Diwali with the family. The family members were presented with clothes, festive snacks and sweets, and the interaction was marked by warmth and concern for their situation. The visit conveyed a message of solidarity, with the minister sharing in the joys and hardships of farmers and extending support to them during a difficult period.

Diwali is not merely a celebration of lights, festive delicacies and happiness; it is also an occasion to bring smiles to the faces of those in need. Keeping this spirit in mind, essential commodities were distributed among families living in drought-affected areas. The initiative aimed to extend a helping hand to households facing financial difficulties and ensure that they could celebrate the festival with some relief.

Shirsat said that true humanity lies in standing firmly with ordinary people during difficult times and ensuring that they do not feel abandoned, regardless of the scale of the crisis. He said the objective of the initiative was to bring the joy of Diwali into the homes of every needy family and kindle a light of hope in their lives.

He further said that farmers and the common people remain at the centre of the initiative, and it is important to reassure them during calamities such as drought that society stands with them. Shirsat also extended assistance to farmers by distributing essential food supplies in areas including Vadgaon Kolhati, 'Prati Pandharpur' and the Satara vicinity. Local office-bearers and officials were present on the occasion.