Chhath Puja Katha: From Lord Ram And Goddess Sita To Draupadi, Know The Mythological Stories Behind The Festival | FPJ

Devotees are celebrating Chhath Puja, dedicated to the worship of Surya Dev (Sun God) and Chhathi Maiya, from Friday, November 13, 2026. It is celebrated with great devotion, particularly in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and parts of Nepal. The four-day festival involves fasting, holy bathing and offering prayers to the setting and rising Sun. Beyond its rituals, Chhath Puja is associated with several mythological stories from the Ramayana, Mahabharata and more.

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King Priyavrat and Chhathi Maiya

King Priyavrat and Chhathi Maiya's is the most popular legend of Chhath Puja. According to Hindu mythology, once upon a time, there lived a king and queen named King Priyavrat and Queen Malini, who were unable to have children. Even after their child was born, the child was lifeless. The Goddess Shashthi, also known as Chhathi Maiya, blessed them with a healthy child. The story highlights the goddess's association with fertility, motherhood and the well-being of children.

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Lord Ram and Goddess Sita

According to popular beliefs, Lord Ram and Goddess Sita observed Chhath Puja after returning to Ayodhya following their 14-year exile. It is believed that they worshipped Surya Dev and observed a fast to seek divine blessings. This tradition is often associated with the origins of the festival.

Draupadi and the Pandavas

Another popular legend connects Chhath Puja to the Mahabharata. According to traditional accounts, Draupadi observed rituals dedicated to Surya Dev when the Pandavas faced difficulties during their exile. Her prayers are believed to have helped them overcome challenges and regain prosperity.

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Karna, the son of Surya Dev

Karna is one of the most celebrated warriors in the Mahabharata, who was the son of Surya Dev and Kunti. He was known for his devotion to the Sun God and is believed to have offered prayers while standing in water. His worship of Surya Dev is often associated with the traditions followed during Chhath Puja.