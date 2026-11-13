IAF Spy Case: Officer Allegedly Shared Leh Fighter Jet Deployment Details, Tried Installing Spyware On 5 Phones, Chargesheet Reveals | Tauseef Mustafa / AFP) Representational Image

An Indian Air Force (IAF) Wing Commander allegedly shared sensitive military information, including details of a secret drone unit, fighter aircraft deployment positions in Leh and classified war-plan documents, with a suspected Pakistani intelligence operative as per a police chargesheet filed in a Delhi court.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the officer, who was posted in a sensitive unit on the Western Front, was arrested around five months ago under the Official Secrets Act. The chargesheet reportedly details the nature of classified information he allegedly passed on, as well as the extent of his communication with the suspected Pakistani operative.

Secret Drone Unit, Fighter Aircraft Deployment Details Allegedly Shared

According to the chargesheet cited by The Indian Express, the officer allegedly shared information about the strength, structure, trials, endurance and targeting capabilities of a secret drone unit.

He also reportedly disclosed deployment locations of frontline combat aircraft in Leh, details of military exercises at the Mahajan Field Firing Range in Suratgarh, Rajasthan, and coordinates of sensitive military installations.

Police further alleged that the officer uploaded a page of a classified war-plan document after receiving an explicit photograph from the suspected operative. He reportedly indicated that he could share additional pages in exchange for more photographs.

Officer Allegedly Honey-Trapped Through Social Media

The alleged espionage operation began around January 2026, when the officer came into contact with an individual posing as a woman on social media.

According to the chargesheet, their communication continued until April 1, 2026, through WhatsApp and other encrypted platforms. Their interactions reportedly involved text messages, voice calls and video calls.

Investigators suspect that the officer was honey-trapped and manipulated into sharing sensitive defence-related information with the suspected Pakistani intelligence operative.

Asked To Install Spyware On Devices Of Five Subordinates

The chargesheet also alleges that the officer was instructed by the suspected Pakistani operative to install malware or spyware on the devices of five of his subordinates.

Investigators reportedly recovered extensive communication records during forensic analysis, including thousands of messages, photographs and call records, despite attempts to delete the exchanges.

The alleged instructions to compromise the devices of other personnel have raised further concerns about the possibility of sensitive military information being accessed through the officer's position within the IAF unit.

IAF Intelligence Wing Detected Suspicious Communications

The alleged espionage activities came to light after the IAF's intelligence wing detected suspicious communications involving the officer through surveillance. Following this, a complaint was lodged, leading to an investigation by the Delhi Police Special Cell.

The approximately 44-year-old officer was arrested on May 30-31, 2026, and booked under the Official Secrets Act. He was subsequently remanded to judicial custody and lodged in Tihar Jail.

Police filed a chargesheet in the case around July 30, with further details emerging from the court proceedings.

The case is part of broader concerns over suspected attempts to target Indian defence personnel through social media platforms and honey-trapping operations. The IAF has maintained a zero-tolerance approach towards breaches involving classified military information.

The allegations against the officer are yet to be established in court, and the matter remains sub judice.