IAF's Russian-Origin IL-76MD Creates History With World's Highest-Altitude Landing At Nyoma Air Base In Ladakh | Video | X / @IAF_MCC

New Delhi: An Indian Air Force transport aircraft of Russian origin successfully landed at the Nyoma air base in Ladakh, achieving what the force described as the highest altitude touchdown achieved by the plane anywhere in the world.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The airbase is located at a height of around 13,000 ft and is at a distance of around 25 km from the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.

"An Indian Air Force IL-76MD has scripted history with a successful landing at Nyoma, marking the highest-altitude landing ever achieved by the aircraft anywhere in the world," the Indian Air Force (IAF) said on social media.

"A remarkable demonstration of the aircraft's enduring capability, backed by the exceptional skill, precision, and professionalism of its crew," it said.

The IAF described the touchdown as a "milestone that reinforces India's strategic airlift capability".

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)