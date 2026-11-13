Moushumi Chatterjee's Husband And Film Producer Jayanta Mukherjee Passes Away |

Moushumi Chatterjee's husband and film producer Jayanta Mukherjee passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2026, according to a report in Film Information. The reason behind his death is not yet known. Mukherjee produced multiple films like Mazaaq, Do Ladke Dono Kadke, and Biwi Aur Makan. Mazaaq and Do Ladke Dono Kadke featured Chatterjee in the lead role. He had also produced the TV show Talaash in 1992.

Jayanta Mukherjee's musical legacy

Mukherjee was the son of the famous music composer Hemant Kumar. Taking his father's musical legacy forward, he had worked in the music department of the film Biwi Aur Makan.

Moushumi Chatterjee-Jayanta Mukherjee wedding

Moushumi and Jayanta got married in 1972. The actress was just 15 years old when she tied the knot with the producer. Reportedly, she got married while she was studying in 10th standard. The couple got married early to fulfil the dying wish of the actress' aunt.

While earlier it was considered that once an actress gets married, her career comes to an end, Moushumi became a big name in the 70s and 80s after her wedding.

Moushumi Chatterjee-Jayanta Mukherjee's children

Moushumi and Jayanta were blessed with two daughters, Payal Mukherjee and Megha Mukherjee. Sadly, the former passed away on December 13, 2019, at the age of 45 after being in a coma. Meanwhile, Megha is an actress and has been a part of movies like Radio, Ruslaan, Aisa Kyun Hota Hai, and others.

Family yet to issue statement

So, Jayanta is survived by Moushumi and Megha. The family has not yet shared any statement about the film producer's demise or his funeral.

We at The Free Press Journal pray that his soul rests in peace.