'Will Never Leave Congress': Sam Pitroda Rules Out Switching Sides, Defends Diwali Exchange With PM Modi

Indian Overseas Congress chief Sam Pitroda has questioned the controversy surrounding his Diwali exchange with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, clarifying that the two share a cordial personal relationship despite their political and ideological differences.

In an interview with NDTV, Pitroda said he had known Modi for several years, even before he became Prime Minister and maintained that there were no personal differences between them. He also dismissed speculation about switching political sides, which emerged after Modi exchanged Diwali greetings with him and his wife, Anjana.

'He Is A Gujarati Friend': Pitroda On Personal Equation With Modi

Pitroda described Modi as a personal friend and well-wisher, emphasising that their political disagreements did not affect their personal equation.

He said he respected Modi as an individual and recalled meeting him several times, including visits to his residence in Gujarat. Pitroda also described the Prime Minister as warm, kind, caring, hardworking and a good orator.

"On a personal level, he is a friend and a well-wisher, though our ideologies and politics differ. Even today, if we were to meet, I would happily chat and laugh with him," Pitroda told NDTV.

Questioning the reaction to the exchange, he added, "I have no enemies; I respect everyone. I am a Gandhian. He works hard and is a good orator why is there such an uproar over this?"

Modi's Diwali Wishes To Pitroda Trigger Political Buzz

The controversy began after Prime Minister Modi extended Diwali and Gujarati New Year greetings to Pitroda and his wife Anjana on November 12.

Addressing him as "Sam Bhai" and his wife as "Anjana Ben", Modi wrote on X, "Happy Diwali and Nutan Varsh Abhinandan to you Sam Bhai and to Anjana Ben. Praying for a joyful and healthy year ahead. Jai Jagannath!"

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Pitroda responded by thanking the Prime Minister and reciprocating the greetings. "Thank you very much for the greetings Narendra Bhai. We reciprocate the same and wish you healthy years ahead. Sam and Anjana," he wrote.

The exchange attracted attention on social media, with several users questioning the unusual cordiality between two figures associated with opposing political camps.

Congress Leaders Question Pitroda's Stand, Speculation Over Switching Sides

The exchange also triggered reactions within the Congress, with some party leaders questioning Pitroda's warm response to Modi and speculating whether he was moving closer to the BJP.

However, Pitroda firmly rejected suggestions that he was considering switching political sides, maintaining that exchanging festive greetings did not indicate any political shift.

He reiterated that personal relationships should not be viewed through the lens of political rivalry and that differences in ideology did not prevent people from maintaining cordial relations.

Pitroda Says Political Differences Do Not Mean Personal Enmity

Pitroda's remarks come against the backdrop of his frequent criticism of the BJP and the Modi government. Several of his past statements on issues including the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, inheritance tax and the physical appearance of Indians from different regions have triggered political .

During the NDTV interview, he also addressed the criticism surrounding some of his earlier remarks, maintaining that his comments on the 1984 riots were about moving forward and should not be interpreted as an attempt to disregard the past.

Reiterating his position, Pitroda maintained that he could disagree with Modi's political views while continuing to respect him personally.