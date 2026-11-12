PM Modi Wishes Congress Leader Sam Pitroda On Diwali, Calls Him 'Sam Bhai'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended Diwali and Gujarati New Year wishes to Indian Overseas Congress chief Sam Pitroda, addressing him as "Sam Bhai" in a social media post. The gesture came days after Pitroda described Modi as his Gujarati friend and said their differences were political and ideological rather than personal.

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"Happy Diwali and Nutan Varsh Abhinandan to you Sam Bhai and to Anjana Ben. Praying for a joyful and healthy year ahead. Jai Jagannath!" the Prime Minister wrote on X.

Pitroda recalls cordial ties with Modi

Pitroda, speaking to news agency IANS earlier, said he respected Modi as an individual and had no personal differences with him. He described the Prime Minister as a good orator and a hard-working person, adding that they shared a cordial relationship.

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Recalling his and his wife's meetings with Modi at the latter's residence in Gujarat, Pitroda said the Prime Minister had been warm, kind and caring towards them.

Political differences remain ideological

He clarified that his disagreements with Modi stemmed from the latter's ideology and worldview, not his personality. Pitroda also said that political differences did not prevent them from sharing a friendly conversation or dinner.

The exchange comes amid the BJP's allegations of foreign interference involving Congress leaders, which Pitroda has dismissed as baseless.