FPJ Quick Take At 12 PM: 'Lovlina Borgohain Wins Gold At Asian Games, Delhi Braces for AAP Stir'; Your Daily Noon Guide To Top News Headlines

Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily noon guide:

1. Gold For India! Lovlina Borgohain Beats Ziyi Bao To Win Women's 75kg Title At Asian Games 2026

Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain clinched the gold medal in the women’s 75kg category at the Asian Games 2026 after defeating China’s Ziyi Bao in the final on Friday, October 2. (Read more...)

LOVLINA IS ASIAN GAMES CHAMPION! 🏅 pic.twitter.com/K5YRG1lxIC — The Khel India (@TheKhelIndia) October 2, 2026

2. Alandi Diveagar Tragedy: Unregistered Academy Ran For Two Years Before 8 Students Died, Civic Body Says

The civic body is checking building permissions and rent documents as 34 survivors return home and Alandi observes a bandh to mourn the tragedy. (Read more...)

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Local residents gathered outside Winners Academy in Alandi town of Pune after eight students of the academy died after drowning in the sea off Diveagar beach in Raigad pic.twitter.com/Kmm3mmRJPk — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2026

3. Delhi Metro Shuts 11 Stations Including Rajiv Chowk & Central Secretariat As AAP & Student Groups Protest Over SIR And Voter Deletions | Video

Delhi Metro closed entry and exit at 11 stations, including Rajiv Chowk and Central Secretariat, amid protests announced by AAP and student groups over SIR of electoral rolls and alleged mass voter deletions. (Read more...)

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation says, "The entry and exit at the following metro stations will remain closed till further notice: Janpath, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Rajiv Chowk, Seva Teerth, Mandi House, Lok Kalyan Marg, INA, Chawri Bazar, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg and New… pic.twitter.com/aLGhbJOPXY — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2026

4. Mumbai CNG Price Rises ₹8 Per Kg Since April, Hits ₹89; Auto Fares Under Pressure

MGL cited higher input gas costs, including imported RLNG. Auto unions say repeated increases are raising operating costs and could lead to a fare revision if fuel expenses rise further. (Read more...)

5. 'He Is A Saviour': Mumbai's Chembur Residents Unite To Honour Captain Smit Machchhar After Heroic Act Averts Aviation Tragedy

Despite being stabbed, Machchhar helped alert cabin crew, enabling them to overpower the attacker before the Boeing 737 MAX 8 diverted safely to Saudi Arabia. (Read more...)

6. India-US Trade Deal Nears Final Stage: USTR Jamieson Greer

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said India-US trade negotiations are nearing completion, but cautioned that no agreement is imminent as both sides work through remaining issues. (Read more...)

#WATCH | Milwaukee, US | Responding to ANI's question on US-India trade deal, United States Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer says, "We had a very constructive conversation with Minister Piyush Goyal... We are continually trying to finish the trade deal with India, we… pic.twitter.com/t5QMpdtLRL — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2026

7. Gandhi Jayanti 2026: PM Narendra Modi Leads Tributes To Mahatma Gandhi At Rajghat As Nation Marks 157th Birth Anniversary | Video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat and Lal Bahadur Shastri at Vijay Ghat on Gandhi Jayanti. (Read more...)

#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on the occasion of his 157th birth anniversary. pic.twitter.com/l3EvaB5Meq — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2026

8. Salman Khan Dons His Own Special Edition Jacob & Co. Watch Worth ₹41 Lakh At Veer Pahariya's Prem Keetanu Screening

The Bollywood superstar attended the screening of the Hindi comedy-drama-romance film starring Veer Pahariya, Aafiya Sayed and Aparshakti Khurana. (Read more...)

9. Ronaldo & David Beckham To Represent India At Asian Games 2026? Here's Why Everyone Is Talking About The Duo

India's track cycling team became an unexpected talking point at the 2026 Asian Games after Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam and David Beckham Elkatohchoongo competed in Japan. (Read more...)

DAVID BECKHAM MAKES THE SEMIFINALS OF ASIAN GAMES 2026! 💪🔥



India’s David Beckham Elkatohchoongo finished at 3rd place in the Men’s Keirin repechage to Qualify for Semi Finals! 🇮🇳



Ronaldo finished 6th & couldn’t qualify! pic.twitter.com/H1fgU02t7j — The Khel India (@TheKhelIndia) October 2, 2026

10. Nushrratt Bharuccha Accident: Actress Suffers Spine Fracture In Bali, To Be Flown Back To Mumbai Via Air Ambulance For Surgery

Following medical evaluation, she is expected to undergo spine surgery. (Read more...)