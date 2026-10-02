Nushrratt Bharuccha Accident: Actress Suffers Spine Fracture In Bali, To Be Flown Back To Mumbai Via Air Ambulance For Surgery

Nushrratt Bharuccha To Undergo Spine Surgery | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha, who travelled to Bali for a work commitment, met with an unfortunate accident during her stay in the Indonesian island. The actress has suffered a spine fracture and is currently hospitalised in Bali, where she remains under medical observation.

Nushrratt Bharuccha To Undergo Spine Surgery

In an official statement, Nushrratt’s team shared an update on her health and revealed that she will be undergoing spine surgery. The team said that the immediate priority is ensuring that the actress receives the necessary medical care and treatment.

Nushrratt Bharuccha To Return To Mumbai Via Air Ambulance

According to the statement, arrangements are currently being made to bring Nushrratt back to Mumbai from Bali via an air ambulance. She is expected to undergo the surgery after being brought back to the city.

The statement further noted that given the nature of the injury and the surgery, Nushrratt will require adequate time to rest and recover. As a result, her professional commitments over the next few weeks are likely to be affected.

Team Requests Privacy

The team also requested fans, friends and members of the media to respect the actress’ privacy during this difficult time and allow her the space to focus on her treatment and recovery.

“We are grateful for everyone’s concern and good wishes and will share further updates as and when appropriate,” the statement read.

As of now, Nushrratt Bharuccha is yet to share an update about her health herself. The information regarding her injury, hospitalisation and upcoming surgery has been shared by her team through the official statement.

Work Front

The actress was last seen in Chhorii 2 and Ufff Yeh Siyapaa.