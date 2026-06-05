'Family Were Upset...': Nushrratt Bharuccha Says She Felt 'Attacked' After Viral RCB Video With 'Moaning' Sounds Triggered Controversy

Nushrratt Bharuccha On RCB Video Row | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha was embroiled in a controversy surrounding a viral video she had shared on her Instagram story during the celebrations of Royal Challengers Bangalore's IPL 2026 title win that drew criticism on social media due to the inclusion of alleged 'moaning' sound effects, which she deleted quickly, adding more criticism. Reflecting on the backlash, the actress said the episode left her feeling deeply uncomfortable and 'attacked.'

Nushrratt Bharuccha Says She Felt 'Attacked' After RCB Video Row

Speaking to Hindustan Times, the actress said, "Honestly, my reaction was disbelief. It was such an ordinary, happy moment. I was watching the match at a friend’s place, and there was a puppy crying in the background. I felt attacked to see that it turned into something ugly, and how fast it travelled. There’s a strange helplessness in seeing a lie move quicker than you can even process what’s happening. Before I could make sense of it, it had taken on a life of its own."

Furthermore, the actress admitted that the incident affected her, as it is a violating feeling to have one's name attached to something they never said or did, and to read strangers dissecting them so cruelly. For a few days after the video went viral, she even stepped away from her phone because constantly refreshing it was only feeding the anxiety.

Nushrratt added that what helped was reminding herself that the truth was simple and on her side, and leaning on the people who actually know her. She also learnt that replying to every comment only gives it oxygen, and staying quiet and then making one clear statement felt far healthier than fighting a thousand little battles.

Family's Reaction

On her friends' and family's reaction, Nushrratt said that they were worried, more than she was, at one point, and her family’s first instinct was to protect her, while her friends, including the ones whose home and whose puppy this whole thing began with, were wonderful. They were genuinely upset that something so innocent had been twisted, and they kept reminding her that everyone who matters knew exactly what had happened.

On Trolls

The actress added that the RCB video controversy has made her more aware and that, as a woman and as someone in the public eye, one should realise that almost anything can be pulled out of context and weaponised, even a puppy crying. But she does not want the lesson to be “shrink yourself” or “stop living your life out loud.”

"I refuse to let trolls decide how much of myself I get to show. If anything, my real takeaway is for the people watching: verify before you believe, and remember there’s a human being on the other side of the screen. The responsibility shouldn’t sit only with the target to be careful, it should be on all of us to be sensible and kinder. Harassment dressed up as an opinion is still harassmentt," concluded Nushrratt.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Nushrratt was last seen in Ufff Yeh Siyapaa, which also featured Sohum Shah, Nora Fatehi, Omkar Kapoor and Sharib Hashmi. She is next set to appear in Bun Tikki, alongside Abhay Deol, Shabana Azmi and Zeenat Aman.