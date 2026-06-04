'I Was At Friend's House...': Nushrratt Bharuccha Finally REACTS To Viral RCB Celebration Video With 'Moaning' & 'Slapping' Audio

Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha addressed the speculation surrounding a viral video she shared during the celebrations of Royal Challengers Bangalore's IPL 2026 title win. For those unversed, Nushrratt's Instagram story's background sounds led to a lot of discussion online.

Following RCB's historic trophy victory on May 31, Nushrratt shared a video expressing her excitement over the win. However, the clip soon became the subject of online rumours after some users claimed they heard "moaning" and "slapping" sounds in the background.

The video was deleted by the actress within minutes, but by then, screen recordings had already begun circulating online. As speculation grew, several theories emerged on social media regarding the audio heard in the clip.

Putting an end to the rumours, the actress shared a detailed clarification on Instagram on Thursday (June 4). According to Nushrratt, she had been watching the match at a friend's home, and the sounds that became the focus of discussion actually came from a young puppy present at the house.

She wrote, "Kuch logon ne hadh hi kar di hai. Ek puppy ke rone ki awaaz se itna bawaal mach gaya hai and someone has issued a fake clarification also on my behalf. So here's the reality... I was watching the match at my friends house and their young puppy was making these crying 'Sounds'. This is the video made by my friend at the same time with the same sounds from another angle."

In her statement, the actress made two key points. First, she rejected the online claims about the nature of the sounds. Second, she revealed that a fake clarification had allegedly been circulated in her name, prompting her to personally address the controversy.

Nushrratt later posted another message along with videos and photographs from the location where she watched the match. She also shared visuals of the puppy she referred to in her clarification.

In a second statement, she wrote, "This is the house where I was watching the match. This is the puppy. This is a video from that very night a while later. Fearing exactly what has happened, I was advised to delete that video and I did. People, calm your wild thoughts down! Owning a mobile phone doesn't empower harassment. Do not misinterpret or follow blindly. Think and act responsibly."

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Nushrratt was last seen in Ufff Yeh Siyapaa, which also featured Sohum Shah, Nora Fatehi, Omkar Kapoor and Sharib Hashmi. She is next set to appear in Bun Tikki, alongside Abhay Deol, Shabana Azmi and Zeenat Aman.