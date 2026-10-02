Mumbai CNG Price Rises ₹8 Per Kg Since April, Hits ₹89; Auto Fares Under Pressure

Repeated CNG price hikes are increasing fuel costs for autorickshaw and taxi operators across Mumbai | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, October 1, 2026: CNG prices in Mumbai have increased by Rs 8 per kg since April, with the latest Rs 1 per kg hike coming into effect from October 1. The repeated price revisions have increased the operating burden on autorickshaw and taxi operators and could put pressure on fares if fuel costs continue to rise.

Input Costs Drive Latest Hike

Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) attributed the latest increase to higher input gas costs, including imported regasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG), whose prices are linked to international gas indices. The company said the rise in international gas prices has pushed up its cost of sourcing gas.

The latest revision takes the price of CNG to Rs 89 per kg in Mumbai and adjoining areas. This is the fifth increase this year. CNG prices were raised by Rs 1 per kg on April 12, Rs 2 on May 14, Rs 2 on May 30, Rs 2 on September 1 and Rs 1 on October 1.

Auto Unions Flag Rising Costs

Thampi Kurien, president of an auto-rickshaw union, said the latest increase has added around 3.9 paise per kilometre to operating costs. He said the overall additional burden is around 12 paise, while the earlier calculation was around 66 paise per kilometre.

“With the Rs 3 increase in CNG prices, there is an estimated impact of around Rs 3 on fares,” Kurien said. He added that if CNG prices rise further and result in a 25 per cent increase in overall operating costs, the union may seek a fare revision within six months, subject to certain conditions.

For commuters, the repeated increase is significant as CNG is widely used by autorickshaws, taxis and other commercial vehicles across Mumbai and adjoining areas.

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CNG PRICE RISE THIS YEAR

Mumbai CNG price: Rs 8/kg increase since April

April 12 → +Rs 1/kg

May 14 → +Rs 2/kg

May 30 → +Rs 2/kg

September 1 → +Rs 2/kg

October 1 → +Rs 1/kg

TOTAL HIKE: Rs 8/kg

CURRENT PRICE: Rs 89/kg

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