Mumbai CNG Price Hike: MGL Raises CNG Rate By ₹1 To ₹89 Per Kg From Today, Citing Rising RLNG Costs Amid Middle East Crisis | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai: CNG prices in Mumbai and adjoining areas have increased by ₹1 per kg from Thursday, with Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) citing a sharp rise in the cost of domestically produced and imported regasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) amid the ongoing crisis in the Middle East.

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With the revision, CNG will now cost ₹89 per kg in and around Mumbai. The new rate came into effect from midnight on September 30, or the morning of October 1.

MGL said a significant portion of the gas used for the CNG segment is met through imported RLNG, whose prices are linked to international indices. The rise in international gas prices has consequently pushed up the company's input costs.

“In order to partially offset the rising cost of input gas and ensure the continued and sustained supply of CNG to its customers, MGL has decided to increase CNG prices by ₹1 per kg in Mumbai and adjacent areas,” the company said in a statement.

The price revision comes at a time when CNG continues to be widely used by taxis, autorickshaws, buses and private vehicles in Mumbai and surrounding areas. Any increase in CNG prices is likely to raise operating costs for commercial vehicle operators, with the possibility of higher transportation expenses for commuters.

MGL operates across Mumbai, Thane, Raigarh, Ratnagiri, Latur and Dharashiv, as well as Chitradurga and Davangere. It supplies CNG to more than 1.3 million vehicles through a network of over 500 CNG stations and has connected around 3.2 million households to PNG.