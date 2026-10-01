Commercial LPG Cylinder Prices Rise By Up To ₹62.50 From October 1, Domestic Cooking Gas Rates Remain Unchanged

LPG cylinder prices | File

Mumbai: Commercial LPG cylinder prices increased from October 1, making the 19-kg cylinder costlier by up to ₹62.50 across the cities cited in the report. Prices of 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinders remain unchanged.

The revision comes during the festive season and affects commercial consumers, including restaurants, hotels and other businesses that use these larger cylinders. Price increases vary across the cities.

Delhi And Mumbai See Price Hikes

In Delhi, a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder now costs ₹2,810, an increase of ₹62.50 from September’s price of ₹2,747.50, according to rates attributed to IndianOil.

Mumbai’s commercial cylinder price has risen by ₹63 to ₹2,764, compared with ₹2,701 previously.

In Chennai, the price increased by ₹66.50, taking the cylinder cost from ₹2,916.50 to ₹2,983.

Patna Records Highest Increase Among Listed Cities

Patna recorded the largest increase among the cities mentioned. The commercial cylinder became ₹71.50 dearer, rising from ₹3,029 to ₹3,100.50.

In Lucknow, the price increased by ₹62.50 to ₹2,932.50.

Commercial LPG rates also moved higher elsewhere. In Leh, the cylinder now costs ₹3,450, compared with ₹3,385.50 earlier. The revised price in Tawang is ₹3,073.50.

The new commercial cylinder price stands at ₹2,831.50 in Ahmedabad and ₹3,046 in Kanyakumari.

Domestic LPG Cylinder Rates Stay Unchanged

Households using 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinders face no price change under this revision in the cities cited.

Domestic cylinder prices remain ₹942 in Delhi, ₹941.50 in Mumbai and ₹957.50 in Chennai.

In Lucknow, the domestic cylinder continues to cost ₹979.50, while Patna’s rate remains ₹1,031.50.

What Influences LPG Prices?

LPG prices are influenced by international benchmark rates and currency movements. The Petroleum Planning & Analysis Cell, under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, maintains petroleum price and LPG data.

For commercial users, the latest revision increases the cost of each cylinder purchased. Domestic consumers, however, continue paying the existing rates for their household cylinders in the locations covered by the report.