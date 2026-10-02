Gold For India! Lovlina Borgohain Beats Ziyi Bao To Win Women's 75kg Title At Asian Games 2026

Lovlina Borgohain Beats Ziyi Bao To Win Women's 75kg Title | SonyLiv/X

Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain clinched the gold medal in the women’s 75kg category at the Asian Games 2026 after defeating China’s Ziyi Bao in the final on Friday, October 2.

Lovlina entered the gold-medal bout after securing a hard-fought 3-2 split-decision victory over Kazakhstan’s Natalya Bogdanova in the semifinal.

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The 29-year-old Indian boxer, who had won silver in the same category at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, returned to the final with the opportunity to go one step further this time. Her route to the title also included a quarterfinal victory over South Korea’s Seong Suyeon.

Lovlina’s victory over Ziyi Bao adds another major achievement to her decorated career. The Assam-born boxer is also a Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist and a former World Championships gold medallist.

The gold medal marks Lovlina’s first Asian Games title and improves upon her silver-medal finish from the previous edition. Her triumph also adds another gold to India’s medal tally at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.