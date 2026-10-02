'He Is A Saviour': Mumbai's Chembur Residents Unite To Honour Captain Smit Machchhar After Heroic Act Averts Aviation Tragedy | File photo

Mumbai: Local residents gathered outside Swastik Heights in Tilak Nagar, Chembur, on Thursday morning after learning that Captain Smit Machchhar—a resident of the building—was seriously injured while averting a major aviation tragedy.

Machchhar, a flydubai pilot, was operating Flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv when he was attacked inside the cockpit by his co-pilot, reported to be an Omani national, in a suspected terror incident.

Holding placards, neighbours and local political workers stood outside the building gates to hail Machchhar’s extraordinary presence of mind.

According to reports, despite being stabbed and critically injured, Machchhar crawled to release the cockpit door, enabling cabin crew and off-duty flight staff to intervene and overpower the attacker. Flight-tracking data showed the Boeing 737 MAX 8—carrying 174 passengers—lost nearly 14,000 feet in roughly 30 seconds during the struggle before crew members restored control. The aircraft safely diverted to Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, about an hour after issuing a distress call. Machchhar is currently recovering in stable condition following surgery at a local medical facility in Tabuk.

Shridevi Rao, a local resident visiting a bank on the ground floor, joined the gathering after seeing the crowds. “What the young man did was extraordinary. This could have been another 9/11,” she said. “He had the presence of mind to do what he did. He is more than just a pilot; he is a saviour.”

Machchhar lived at the Chembur property with his parents before relocating to Dubai in 2022. His family—including his parents, elder brother, and extended relatives—departed for Tabuk on Wednesday afternoon to be at his bedside.

Local resident Akshay Doshi drove the distressed family to the airport. "The last news we had at that time was that he had been attacked by the co-pilot. We were very nervous. We have been told that his condition is stable. We will also be happy for them," Doshi said.

Neighbors also stepped in to carry their luggage, while local corporator Susham Sawant visited the premises to assure full administrative support. "We are proud of him,” said Sawant.

Machchhar's wife and two young children (aged two and seven) are currently being updated on his recovery.

In Tilak Nagar, friends and neighbors remembered Machchhar as a composed, warm, and helpful individual. His childhood friend Prateek Gandhi noted that Machchhar's quick thinking was characteristic of him: “He is a calm and composed person. He displayed immense presence of mind to crawl to the cockpit door and alert everyone despite bleeding profusely.”

"This is one profession where you need courage, skill, and presence of mind. He exhibited all three," said a neighbour.

Other residents, including Jinit Shah and building chairman Ashok Makwana, expressed immense pride and shared that the community is already planning a grand welcome for his return.

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“We were initially very concerned when we heard about the incident. We know him as a very jubilant and kind person. It is incredible to hear about his brave act," said Shah.

Makwana, a friend of Machchhar’s father, Upendra, said residents had been supporting the family since news of the incident emerged.

Social media across Mumbai was flooded with tributes honoring his heroics, with one viral message noting: "What happened that day was not merely an act of professional duty; it was a demonstration of courage, composure, responsibility, and an extraordinary commitment to human life."

Machchhar, who his neighbours and friends said was fond of aviation, has aviation experience, having joined SpiceJet in June 2011 and serving 11 years with the carrier. He became a Mumbai-based senior commander and later a line training captain in November 2020, evaluating and training fellow pilots. With over 9,750 flying hours on Boeing 737 variants (including the 737-800 and 737 MAX), he moved to flydubai as a direct-entry captain in June 2022.