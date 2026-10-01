 Flydubai Flight FZ1073 Stabbing: First Image Of Omani Co-Pilot Accused Of Stabbing Capt. Smit Machchhar Emerges
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Flydubai Flight FZ1073 Stabbing: First Image Of Omani Co-Pilot Accused Of Stabbing Capt. Smit Machchhar Emerges

The first image of the Omani co-pilot accused of stabbing Flydubai captain Smit Machchhar mid-air has emerged. The incident occurred aboard Flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv, forcing an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia. Crew members overpowered and restrained the co-pilot as authorities launched an investigation into the attack.

Aayush ShrivastavUpdated: Thursday, October 01, 2026, 07:31 PM IST
Flydubai Flight FZ1073 Stabbing: First Image Of Omani Co-Pilot Accused Of Stabbing Capt. Smit Machchhar Emerges
Flydubai Flight FZ1073 Stabbing: First Image Of Omani Co-Pilot Accused Of Stabbing Capt. Smit Machchhar Emerges | X @ShivAroor

The first image of the Omani co-pilot accused of attacking the captain of a Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv, acquired by NDTV, has emerged following a mid-air confrontation that forced the aircraft to make an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia.

The co-pilot launched an attack on Captain Smit Machchhar while the aircraft was in the air, triggering a tense situation inside the cockpit. Crew members eventually managed to overpower and restrain the Omani co-pilot.

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The incident took place on Flydubai Flight FZ1073, which was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv. Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar was stabbed during the confrontation inside the cockpit.

The newly emerged image appears to show blood on the Omani co-pilot's face. It may have resulted from the physical struggle between the co-pilot, crew members and passengers.

Authorities have launched a full investigation into the incident to establish the circumstances surrounding the attack.

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