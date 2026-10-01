'Super Proud Of Our Mumbai Son': Devendra Fadnavis Praises Flydubai Pilot Captain Smit Machchhar For Averting Flight Attack

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday praised Captain Smit Machchhar, the Indian pilot who was injured after being attacked allegedly by his co-pilot aboard a Tel Aviv-bound flydubai flight, calling him a 'true hero' and lauding his courage and presence of mind during the mid-air emergency.

Taking to his X account, Fadnavis said Machchhar displayed exemplary courage despite suffering serious injuries.

“Super proud of our Mumbai son, Captain Smit Machchhar, a true HERO — who saved hundreds of lives, in such an exceptional and extraordinary manner!” Fadnavis wrote.

Salute !

Super proud of our Mumbai’s son Captain Smit Machchhar, a true HERO — who saved hundreds of lives, in such an exceptional and extraordinary manner !



Despite being ghastly injured, the presence of mind and courage showed by Smit during flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv, is… — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) October 1, 2026

He also praised the passengers and others on board for their courage in dealing with the emergency and wished Machchhar a speedy recovery.

Fadnavis said the captain's actions were an inspiration and that Maharashtra and the country were proud of him.

Captain allegedly attacked inside cockpit

According to reports, Machchhar was piloting the flydubai passenger aircraft travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv when he was allegedly stabbed by his co-pilot inside the cockpit, who was allegedly attempting to crash the plane.

Despite suffering serious injuries and losing significant blood, Machchhar managed to respond to the emergency and help protect those on board, reports said.

The incident triggered a major security situation aboard the aircraft, which was reportedly carrying 174 people.

Reports further suggested that an Israeli doctor travelling on the flight stepped in during the emergency and helped restrain the alleged attacker after Machchhar was repeatedly stabbed.

The captain was reportedly struggling to remain conscious because of his injuries and blood loss during the incident.

Read Also PM Modi Speaks To Family Of Flydubai Pilot Smit Machchhar Who Helped Avert Tragedy

Captain receiving medical treatment

Machchhar is currently undergoing medical treatment for his injuries.

His actions during the emergency have drawn widespread praise, as several political leaders and citizens from India and around the world are hailing the pilot's presence of mind and determination.

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