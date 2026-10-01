PM Modi Speaks To Family Of Flydubai Pilot Smit Machchhar Who Helped Avert Tragedy

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to the wife and parents of Captain Smit Machchhar, the Indian pilot who was injured after being allegedly attacked by his co-pilot aboard a flydubai flight bound for Tel Aviv, government sources said.

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During the conversation, Modi praised Machchhar’s courage and told his family that his actions had helped save hundreds of lives and prevent a major tragedy. The Prime Minister also assured them that Indian missions were extending all possible assistance to the injured pilot and his family.

Earlier on Thursday, Modi publicly lauded Machchhar’s bravery in a post on X, calling him a “hero” for his actions during the mid-air emergency.

The Prime Minister said Machchhar had displayed exceptional courage despite sustaining serious injuries and remained focused on protecting the lives of those aboard the aircraft.

“His valour helped save hundreds of lives and avert a great tragedy. India is proud of Captain Machchhar,” Modi said, while praying for his speedy recovery and good health.

Machchhar was piloting the flydubai passenger aircraft travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv on Wednesday when he was reportedly attacked and stabbed by his co-pilot, said to be an Omani national.

Despite suffering serious injuries, Machchhar managed to open the cockpit door, allowing passengers to enter and help restrain the co-pilot. His actions reportedly helped prevent the situation from escalating further and enabled the aircraft to divert safely to Saudi Arabia.

The incident triggered a major security alert and raised concerns over the safety of the flight, which was carrying hundreds of passengers.

Machchhar is currently receiving medical treatment following the attack. His actions during the emergency have drawn widespread praise, with the Indian government highlighting his presence of mind and determination under extremely dangerous circumstances.