Israel Scrambled Fighter Jets During Flydubai FZ1073 Emergency, Envoy Praises Indian Pilot Smit Machchhar's Courage | X

Israel scrambled fighter jets after a Tel Aviv-bound flydubai aircraft sent emergency signals during an alleged attempt by its co-pilot to crash the plane, Israeli Ambassador to India Reuven Azar said on Thursday. The jets, however, did not have to intervene after passengers and crew regained control of the aircraft and it landed safely in Saudi Arabia.

Azar also praised Indian Captain Smit Machchhar, who was injured in the cockpit attack, for showing “resourcefulness, courage and resolve”. Despite being attacked, Machchhar managed to open the cockpit door and seek assistance, allowing others on board to intervene. His actions in a moment of extreme danger proved crucial in preventing a potential disaster.

Captain’s Courage Opens Door To Rescue

Three Israeli passengers rushed towards the cockpit door and subdued the attacker before helping take preliminary control of the aircraft, Azar said. They also called for a doctor to attend to the injured captain.

"We are overwhelmed by the courage that Captain Smit Machchhar has shown"



Israel Ambassador Reuven Azar praises the Flydubai captain, says opening the cockpit door enabled Israeli passengers to intervene and helped the crew regain control

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.@ReuvenAzar @IsraelinIndia @sidhant pic.twitter.com/CNN3eGCYT0 — WION (@WIONews) October 1, 2026

Two additional pilots who were on board then took control of the aircraft and safely diverted it to Saudi Arabia. Azar said the combined actions of Machchhar, the passengers, crew members and pilots turned what could have been a crash into a safe landing, PTI reports.

Machchhar’s actions have drawn widespread praise, including from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli leaders. Azar said the Indian captain was admired in Israel by its Prime Minister, President, head of Parliament and the Israeli people.

Real-life Top Gun moment at 35,000 feet and the hero is INDIAN.



Flydubai flight FZ626 to Dubai was hijacked mid-air when a passenger stormed the cockpit and stabbed Captain Smit Machchhar. Bleeding heavily, the Indian pilot fought back, locked controls, and made a daring… pic.twitter.com/nwI7z3FKsn — WritterSanataniAgain (@SanatanEkBharat) September 30, 2026

The episode underlines how decisive action inside the aircraft prevented an emergency from becoming a catastrophe. Machchhar’s ability to open the cockpit despite being injured gave those outside a chance to intervene, while the passengers, crew and additional pilots worked together to bring the situation under control.

174 Passengers On Board

Flight FZ1073 was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv when it transmitted emergency signals and went into a sharp descent before being diverted to Prince Sultan Bin Abdel Aziz Airport in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia. The flight was carrying 174 passengers, including 27 children.

Explaining Israel’s response, Azar said the country’s small geographical size meant an aircraft could enter its airspace and reach a building, civilian area or installation within seconds. Israel’s civil aviation authorities, air force and political leadership were therefore immediately alerted.

Azar said officials assessed the developing situation and that, had the passengers and crew failed to regain control of the aircraft, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu might have had to decide what action should be taken.

“Of course, immediately fighter jets were called into the air and fortunately, they didn’t have to take action,” Azar said.

Injured Captain Treated After Landing

Azar said an Israeli doctor stabilised Machchhar on board the aircraft. After the emergency landing, Saudi Arabian authorities took charge of his treatment.

Machchhar was seriously injured in the incident but was reported to be in stable condition while receiving medical treatment.

The incident has also focused attention on the actions of those aboard the flight. While Machchhar’s response opened the way for intervention, passengers subdued the attacker and additional pilots took over the aircraft. Their coordinated response ensured that the 174 passengers reached safety.

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Motive Still Under Investigation

Azar said it was too early to determine the motive behind the alleged attack and that investigators would have to question the attacker before drawing conclusions.

“We are in a very preliminary stage. I think that following the investigation of the attacker, we’ll be able to learn more,” he said.

The envoy also pointed to what he described as sensitive timing, noting that Israel was only weeks away from an election and approaching the commemoration of the October 7 attack.

For now, the motive remains unclear and subject to investigation. What is clear from the account given by the Israeli envoy is that a combination of the captain’s actions, intervention by passengers and crew, and the presence of additional pilots prevented a far more serious outcome.