Flydubai Cockpit Attack: UAE Orders Probe Into Possible Terror Link, Prior Planning | X - mofauae

The United Arab Emirates on Thursday ordered an investigation into the cockpit attack aboard flydubai flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv, including whether the incident involved “terrorist activity or intent” or prior planning.

The investigation follows Wednesday’s incident in which a copilot allegedly attacked Indian pilot Smit Machchhar before the aircraft plunged sharply. Passengers and crew intervened, and one of two additional pilots aboard took control of the aircraft before it made an emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

UAE To Probe Possible Terror Link

The UAE’s chief prosecutor ordered an investigation into the circumstances and motives behind the incident, including whether it was linked to terrorist activity or involved prior planning or direction.

The UAE has ordered an investigation into the flydubai FZ1073 cockpit incident, including whether it was linked to terrorist activity, intent or prior planning. The Dubai-Tel Aviv flight diverted to Tabuk after a cockpit altercation. UAE authorities said they have jurisdiction because the aircraft is UAE-registered, while the motive remains under investigation.

Israeli officials have described the incident as “an attempted terrorist attack”. However, the motive has not been established.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, while speaking to CBS News about the incident, did not rule out the possibility that mental health may have played a role.

UAE Says It Has Jurisdiction

UAE judicial authorities said they have jurisdiction over the incident because the aircraft is registered in the UAE and flies under its flag.

The authorities said UAE law applies to crimes committed aboard the aircraft “even if they occur outside the country’s territory.”

A few thoughts about the narrowly averted disaster aboard the flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv today:



1. There were multiple failures here, including that the co-pilot and apparent perpetrator wasn't flagged in advance and that he was able to conceal and use a weapon of… pic.twitter.com/AsapQhZzJx — Avi Mayer אבי מאיר (@AviMayer) September 30, 2026

Plane Lost Around 17,000 Feet In A Minute

Passengers described rushing towards the cockpit after the aircraft suddenly began losing altitude.

Flight-tracking data from Flightradar24 showed the aircraft lost around 17,000 feet of altitude within a minute.

The copilot allegedly attacked Machchhar and tried to crash the aircraft, according to Israeli officials. Despite being seriously injured, Machchhar managed to unlock the cockpit door, allowing passengers and crew to intervene and restrain the suspected attacker.

One of the two additional flydubai pilots travelling aboard the flight then took control of the aircraft. The plane was diverted to Tabuk, where it landed safely.

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Netanyahu Credits Machchhar, Passengers With Averting Disaster

After the passengers returned to Israel from Saudi Arabia, Netanyahu welcomed them and credited Machchhar and those who intervened aboard the aircraft with averting a catastrophe.

The dramatic incident had begun while FZ1073 was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv. The flight was carrying 174 passengers when the cockpit attack and subsequent rapid descent occurred.

Flydubai has acknowledged that “an altercation occurred in the flight deck” and said crew members travelling aboard the aircraft secured the plane, diverted it and landed safely.