Delhi Metro Shuts 11 Stations Including Rajiv Chowk & Central Secretariat As AAP & Student Groups Protest Over SIR And Voter Deletions | Video | X / ANI

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro closed entry and exit at 11 stations on Friday, including Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat and Jantar Mantar, after the AAP and student unions announced protests.

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They are demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the alleged mass deletion of voters.

Entry and exit at Janpath, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Rajiv Chowk, Seva Teerth, Mandi House, Lok Kalyan Marg, INA, Chawri Bazar, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg and New Delhi stations will remain closed till further notice, the DMRC said in a post on X.

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However, the interchange facility will remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, New Delhi and Central Secretariat stations, it said.

The Aam Aadmi Party, All India Students' Association (AISA), National Students' Union of India (NSUI) and Indian Youth Congress (IYC) have announced protests at Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and alleging mass deletion of voters.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)