Rahul Gandhi Questions ECI Over Form 6 Change, Asks Who Ordered TCS To Alter Voter Registration Form

Rahul Gandhi has sought clarification from the Election Commission and TCS over reported changes to the online voter-registration form | AI Generated Image (X - @RahulGandhi)

New Delhi, October 1, 2026: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, October 1, questioned the Election Commission of India (ECI) over what he described as an “illegal” change to the online Form 6 used for fresh voter registration, asking who in the poll body ordered Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to make the change.

Gandhi also asked who at TCS approved the change and whether the company had faced pressure to implement it. His questions came amid a wider Opposition campaign over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and alleged electoral irregularities.

‘Who At ECI Ordered The Change?’

In a post on X, Gandhi said, “The online Form 6 was changed illegally, as the EC’s own Commissioners have recorded. Who at the ECI ordered Tata Consultancy Services to make that change?”

“Who at TCS signed off on it? And were they pressured into doing it?” he added.

The online Form 6 was changed illegally - as the EC's own Commissioners have recorded.



Who at the ECI ordered Tata Consultancy Services to make that change?



Who at TCS signed off on it? And were they pressured into doing it? — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 1, 2026

Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh, while sharing Gandhi’s post, alleged that the changes to Form 6 were introduced by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar in mid-July 2026 with the aim of removing Gen Z voters from the electoral roll.

Ramesh further claimed that the move was orchestrated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. These are allegations by the Congress, and the information provided does not include responses from the Prime Minister, the Home Minister or TCS to these claims.

INDIA Bloc Steps Up Campaign

The remarks came a day after the Opposition INDIA bloc announced joint “save democracy” marches in all districts and five major rallies. The grouping has demanded that future elections be conducted using ballot papers and has appealed to the Supreme Court to expedite cases concerning SIR and alleged electoral “malpractices”.

At a meeting of leaders from 19 political parties that lasted more than three-and-a-half hours, the Opposition decided that its MPs would march to the Election Commission of India headquarters on October 6, 2026, PTI reports.

The leaders also decided to meet the President to highlight issues concerning alleged irregularities in the revision of voter lists.

The Opposition grouping discussed its demand for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and said it would continue pressing for his removal.

Commissioners’ Objections Add To Row

The political confrontation comes against the backdrop of a report by The Indian Express that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had recorded objections at least 14 times over the previous 10 months to decisions and orders concerning the SIR. According to the report, the two Commissioners said those decisions were issued without their knowledge or recommendation.

The reported objections raise questions about the extent of internal agreement over decisions concerning the SIR, while the Opposition’s allegations have intensified political scrutiny of the voter revision exercise. At the same time, objections within an institution do not by themselves establish that its decisions were unlawful.

The Election Commission has maintained that differences in views and observations are a normal part of deliberations in any institution. Responding to questions arising from the Commissioners’ objections, the poll body has asserted that all its orders have full legal sanction and follow established statutory procedures.

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The dispute now centres not only on the changes made to Form 6 but also on how decisions relating to the electoral roll revision were taken. With the INDIA bloc planning marches and rallies and the Election Commission defending the legality of its actions, the issue is set to remain at the centre of the Opposition’s campaign over the electoral process.

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