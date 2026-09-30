‘INDIA Bloc Will Defend Constitution’: Rahul Gandhi Vows ‘Serious Changes’ | VIDEO

Rahul Gandhi addresses the INDIA bloc’s joint political strategy amid the Opposition’s continuing concerns over electoral institutions | AI Generated Image (X - @RahulGandhi)

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said Opposition leaders were the “collective defenders” of the Constitution and asserted that the INDIA bloc would work together to bring “serious changes” in the country over the next few months.

Speaking after a meeting of INDIA bloc leaders, Gandhi said it was an honour for the Opposition parties to work together. He expressed confidence that the alliance would intensify its political efforts in the coming months. The remarks signal an attempt by the Opposition grouping to project unity around the Constitution and the functioning of democratic institutions.

LIVE: INDIA Press Conference | Constitution Club, New Delhi https://t.co/Lwi70m0ooD — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 30, 2026

Indian Democracy Is Bigger Than Every Person

Gandhi said INDIA bloc leaders were personally committed to ensuring that those they held responsible for damaging Indian democracy were punished, irrespective of their position or seniority.

“It is the personal commitment of all INDIA leaders that we are going to ensure that the people who have destroyed Indian democracy are punished. It doesn’t matter how senior they are, who they are; Indian democracy is bigger than every single person in this country,” Gandhi said.

He also claimed that the Opposition had succeeded in conveying to people its allegation that elections were being “stolen” and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of having “destroyed democracy”. The government and the Election Commission have rejected the Opposition’s allegations over the conduct of elections.

Gandhi Points To ‘New Sense Of Resistance’

Gandhi said there was a “new sense of resistance”, particularly among young people, against what the Opposition viewed as problems with the functioning of democracy.

According to Gandhi, there was a feeling among leaders at the meeting that the Opposition had been successful in taking its concerns to the public. His comments indicate that questions surrounding elections and democratic institutions are likely to remain central to the bloc’s political campaign.

Mamata Seeks CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s Resignation

The meeting came amid continued criticism of the Election Commission by Opposition parties. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who attended the meeting, demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

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“If CEC Gyanesh Kumar is not made to resign, then this agitation will be escalated,” Banerjee said.

The Opposition has repeatedly raised concerns about the functioning of the Election Commission and the conduct of elections. The poll panel and the government have rejected these allegations.

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