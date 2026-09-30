Rahul Gandhi To Visit MP’s Balaghat On October 1 Ahead Of Amit Shah’s Bhopal Trip | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Political activities in the state have intensified after ten days of the visits by Rahul Gandhi and Nitin Nabin.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be in Bhopal on October 3. The Congress has finalised the visit of the Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi before Shah's trip.

Rahul will visit Balaghat on October 1. Over 30 tribal children died of malnutrition and various diseases.

The political scene will hot up due to Rahul's trip to Balaghat, as he will target the government over the deaths of children.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and several other ministers of his cabinet have already visited Balaghat.

Once Rahul arrives at the district, politics over malnutrition will deepen. He visited Indore for the Chhatron Ki Goonj programme on September 19.

He visits the state for the second time in just 12 days. During his visit to Bhopal, Shah will participate in three government functions and interact with the media.

Shah may give an important message during his trip.

The BJP's newly appointed state in-charge Biplab Deb, arriving at the state capital on Wednesday, will interact with the members of the party's core committee.

He will hold talks with the party's office-bearers and senior leaders. Similarly, the newly elected organisational general secretary Chandrashekhar Tiwari also arrived at Bhopal on Tuesday. Tiwari plans to start work on Wednesday.

RSS functionaries to be in Indore for 3 days

All office-bearers of the RSS will be in Indore for three days during the trip of the Congress and BJP leaders.

A meeting of the RSS's Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal will take place in Indore from October 3 to 5. Sangh head Mohan Bhagwat will reach Indore on October 2. The RSS takes major decisions in this meeting.