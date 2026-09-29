Cab Driver Stabbed, Taxi Vandalised In Suspected Road Rage Attack In Bhopal | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A cab driver was seriously injured after a group of men vandalised his car and attacked him with a knife during a suspected road rage incident under Gandhi Nagar police station limits late Sunday night.

The injured driver, identified as Ravi Meena, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Police have launched an investigation following a complaint by the taxi drivers' union and are examining CCTV footage from the area to identify the suspects.

According to reports, Meena was near the Reliance petrol pump in Gandhi Nagar when he got into an argument with some men. The dispute reportedly escalated and suspects smashed the windows of his taxi.

When Meena objected, one of the men attacked him with a knife, causing serious injuries.

Members of the taxi union reached the spot after being informed about the incident and alerted the police. Meena was taken to a private hospital for treatment.

Police are scanning CCTV footage from the petrol pump and surrounding areas to trace the suspects. The exact reason behind the confrontation will be established after the suspects are identified and questioned, police said.