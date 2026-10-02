Salman Khan Dons His Own Special Edition Jacob & Co. Watch Worth ₹41 Lakh At Veer Pahariya's Prem Keetanu Screening | Pics By Ashwini Sawant

Salman Khan made a stylish appearance at the special screening of Prem Keetanu, which arrived in cinemas on October 2, 2026. The Bollywood superstar attended the screening of the Hindi comedy-drama-romance film starring Veer Pahariya, Aafiya Sayed and Aparshakti Khurana. While his understated outfit kept things classic, it was his luxury wristwatch that caught attention.

The actor was spotted wearing the Jacob & Co. The World Is Yours Dual Time Zone Salman Khan Edition, a special timepiece created in his name. With a reported market price of approximately ₹41 lakh (around $42,770), the watch stands out not only for its luxury craftsmanship but also for the personal story behind its design.

Salman Khan made a stylish appearance at the special screening of Prem Keetanu. | Pics By Ashwini Sawant

For the screening, Salman opted for a relaxed yet polished look, pairing a sky-blue shirt with ivory trousers featuring subtle distressed detailing. He completed the ensemble with sunglasses, keeping the overall styling simple and letting his statement accessory do the talking.

A Watch With A Personal Connection

The Jacob & Co. timepiece holds special significance for both Salman Khan and the brand's founder, Jacob Arabo. Its inspiration comes from a vintage Wakmann dual-time-zone watch that Arabo's father, Nison, gifted him when he was 13 years old. The memory of that gift and the bond between father and son helped shape the concept behind the watch.

The Salman Khan Edition also pays tribute to the actor's relationship with his father, legendary screenwriter Salim Khan. The collaboration brings together the themes of family, legacy and a shared connection to India, giving the luxury accessory a meaning that goes beyond its price tag.

Blue Dial, World Map And Tricolour Details

The watch's design is among its most distinctive features. It showcases a lacquered blue dial decorated with a gold-textured world map, giving the timepiece a striking visual identity. The world map motif reinforces its global inspiration, while the dual-time-zone complication adds to its functionality.