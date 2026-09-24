Virat Kohli Dons Nearly ₹2 Cr Patek Philippe Watch As He Lands In Thiruvananthapuram Ahead Of West Indies Series |

Virat Kohli has arrived in Thiruvananthapuram ahead of India’s three-match ODI series against the West Indies, and his arrival has already created a buzz among cricket fans. The former India captain landed in Kerala on Wednesday, September 23, as the Indian squad began assembling for the upcoming series. Fans gathered at the airport hoping to catch a glimpse of the star batter.

While Kohli’s return to the ODI setup was naturally the biggest talking point, watch enthusiasts also turned their attention to the luxurious timepiece spotted on his wrist. He was seen wearing the Patek Philippe Nautilus Ref. 5811/1G-001, a white-gold model with a distinctive blue dial. The watch has been widely reported to be valued at around ₹1.95 crore, although actual market prices can vary.

The timepiece is part of Patek Philippe’s iconic Nautilus collection and features a 41mm white-gold case and matching white-gold bracelet. Its blue sunburst dial has a black gradient around the edges and the signature horizontally embossed pattern associated with the Nautilus. The watch is powered by the brand’s self-winding Calibre 26-330 S C, which includes a date display and sweep seconds. Patek Philippe lists the model at US$82,021 on its official website.

Kohli’s understated airport appearance therefore came with a rather extravagant detail on his wrist. The sleek blue-and-white-gold combination of the Nautilus added a subtle luxury touch to his travel look without being overly flashy.

On the cricket front, Kohli has been named alongside Rohit Sharma in India’s 15-member ODI squad, with Shubman Gill as captain and KL Rahul as vice-captain. The three-match series begins on September 27 at Thiruvananthapuram, followed by ODIs in Guwahati on September 30 and New Chandigarh on October 3. The series is also part of India’s preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup.